SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Actiam N.V. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.8% during the second quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 1,035,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $210,646,000 after buying an additional 273,083 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,642.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

