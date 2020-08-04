State Street Corp Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.61% of Tutor Perini worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 471,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 24.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 10.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 146.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 519,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Smalley bought 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $273,050.00. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 207,922 shares of company stock worth $1,861,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPC opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tutor Perini Corp has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $620.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

