Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Stake Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 455.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 193.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Store Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In related news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $265,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.