Strs Ohio Acquires 1,800 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

