Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Cavco Industries worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 101.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVCO stock opened at $210.99 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

