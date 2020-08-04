Strs Ohio Has $864,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 413.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 195,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 82.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.