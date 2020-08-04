Strs Ohio Has $879,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,820,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,381,000 after buying an additional 80,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,054,000 after buying an additional 460,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,670,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 211,763 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,066 shares of company stock valued at $155,749. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of BXMT opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

