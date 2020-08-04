Strs Ohio Has $901,000 Stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $170.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.29 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 36.46%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

