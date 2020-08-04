Strs Ohio Purchases 5,656 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 14.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,223,000 after buying an additional 166,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $80,163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Oshkosh by 62.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 690,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,434,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Oshkosh by 362.0% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 412,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

NYSE OSK opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

