Strs Ohio Sells 20,900 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Opko Health by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,491,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 241,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 962,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Opko Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 65,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Opko Health alerts:

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.46.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 850,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,000. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.