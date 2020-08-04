Strs Ohio Sells 22,851 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,851 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

