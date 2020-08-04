Strs Ohio Sells 5,800 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 66.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,121 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

