Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 6,406.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Cable One worth $31,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $88,449,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,726.67.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,849 shares of company stock worth $3,257,399 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,862.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,777.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,713.82. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

