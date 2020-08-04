Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Aramark worth $28,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aramark by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.