Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.44 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Mohawk Industries worth $25,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

NYSE MHK opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

