Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $29,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

