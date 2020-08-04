Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Highwoods Properties worth $21,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

HIW stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

