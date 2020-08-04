Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $30,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Y. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $531.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.69 and a 200 day moving average of $591.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.06 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

