Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $22.31 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 736,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,308,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Pan American Silver as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 261,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 246.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.