Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,742 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Bausch Health Companies worth $20,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after buying an additional 9,547,589 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,889 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,504,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,344,000 after acquiring an additional 735,500 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,148,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 642,647 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director John Paulson acquired 2,041,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $35,411,974.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

