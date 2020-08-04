Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.34% of Palomar worth $27,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $69,383,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,692 shares of company stock valued at $74,916,666 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

