UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €23.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFXA. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.59 ($23.14).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.