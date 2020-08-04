UBS Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,333.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

