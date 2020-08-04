Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,727 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 56.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Xylem by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 180,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after acquiring an additional 354,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

