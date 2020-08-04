Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of GMS worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in GMS by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GMS by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GMS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

GMS stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. GMS Inc has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $770.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

