Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,921.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,333.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

