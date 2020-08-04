Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $900,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Baxter International by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after buying an additional 386,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BAX opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.