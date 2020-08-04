Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $950,000 Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 77.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

