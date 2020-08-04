Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 73,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 160,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,082 shares of company stock worth $53,131,101. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

