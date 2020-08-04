Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,824 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after acquiring an additional 414,622 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,582 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,507,705 shares of company stock worth $1,733,226,720. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.