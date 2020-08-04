Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Centurylink by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 108,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 225,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Centurylink by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 52,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

