Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 15,432 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

