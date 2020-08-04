Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $24,627,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 289.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 70.1% in the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,162,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 478,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.