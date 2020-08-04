Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,369 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after purchasing an additional 110,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,467,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WPX Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 528,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WPX Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,621,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in WPX Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPX shares. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

WPX opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

