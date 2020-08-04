Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,514,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vipshop worth $30,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

