Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cfra downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

