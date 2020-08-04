Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Coeur Mining posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.