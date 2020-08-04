Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 23,342 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CF Industries by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,054,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,347,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $11,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

