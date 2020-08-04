Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE:J opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

