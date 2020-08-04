Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 448.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,731,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 571.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,939 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $41,163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 353,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

NYSE:DEI opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

