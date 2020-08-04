Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.0% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,848,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after buying an additional 305,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

Shares of FRC opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

