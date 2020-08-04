Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.10 Million Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,694 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

