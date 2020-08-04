Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,214,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,425,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,308,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 246.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. FBR & Co cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

