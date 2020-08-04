Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.29 Million Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 147.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Ping Identity worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $249,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 209.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Ping Identity stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $36.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.32.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $33,930.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,752,102 shares of company stock worth $365,368,463 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.