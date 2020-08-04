Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,653.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

ALLY opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

