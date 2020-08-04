Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,697,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 106.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.