Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 31,597 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIV opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

