Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 37,606 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

COG stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

