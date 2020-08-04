Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

