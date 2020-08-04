Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

